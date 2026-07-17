Iran, India standards bodies discuss technical cooperation

TEHRAN- The heads of the national standards organizations of Iran and India emphasized the development of technical cooperation and the role of standardization in facilitating trade and improving the quality of goods and services.

According to IRNA, on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of national standards organizations of BRICS member states in Bengaluru, Farzaneh Ansari, Head of the National Standards Organization of Iran, met and held talks with Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

During this meeting, the two sides explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of standardization, conformity assessment, development of quality infrastructure, exchange of technical experiences, and educational and specialized cooperation.

Furthermore, the heads of the national standards organizations of Iran and India emphasized the importance of strengthening interactions between the two institutions, utilizing existing capacities to develop technical cooperation, and the role of standardization in facilitating trade and improving the quality of goods and services.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of national standards organizations of BRICS member states; a meeting that was hosted by the Bureau of Indian Standards in Bengaluru with the aim of developing technical cooperation, convergence in the field of standardization, and strengthening quality infrastructure among BRICS member states.

EF/MA