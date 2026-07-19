‘Regional countries can use Iran’s experience in managing Arbaeen pilgrimage’

TEHRAN – Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has highlighted Iran’s experience in managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying that the country can serve as a regional hub to train other nations and share expertise with them.

The shared mission of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies worldwide is to support people and provide humanitarian services to them; Iran has valuable expertise in mass gathering management, which has to be shared internationally, Mehr news agency quoted Elsharkawi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the sixth International Congress on “Health in Arbaeen”, being held in Tehran on July 19 to 20.

“The international federation is striving to create a platform to transfer Iran’s knowledge, scientific documentation, and experience on mass gathering management to other countries, as this experience is truly golden and unparalleled globally,” he stressed.

The official went on to say that the IFRC is currently is consulting and exchanging views with Iranian officials to establish an educational hub for mass gathering management in the country, a center that would provide ongoing specialized training, preserve and pass on the knowledge to future generations.

This year, 515 articles were submitted to the congress, out of which 19 articles will be delivered as lectures, and 22 as posters. The congress is hosting 105 lecturers in different sectors this year, IRNA reported.

The congress includes 25 scientific panels and eight training workshops, which highlight the idea that health in mass gatherings depends on interdisciplinary research and multi-center studies, analyzing data, and utilizing modern technologies—including artificial intelligence and modeling.

MT/MG