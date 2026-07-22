Iranian representatives attend 2nd APC Women in Sports Seminar

TEHRAN - Iranian representatives took part in the second Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Women in Sport Seminar, held in Taipei from July 19-20, bringing together delegates from 25 Asian nations to discuss the future of women's participation in Paralympic sport.

The two-day seminar, hosted by the Chinese Taipei Paralympic Committee, focused on key topics including gender equality, women's leadership, and increasing opportunities for women with disabilities in Paralympic sport. The event followed the successful inaugural edition held last year.

Representing Iran were Maryam Kazemipour, Vice President for Women's Affairs at the National Paralympic Committee of Iran and Advisor to the APC Women in Sport Committee Chair, and Mojgan Nasiri, Vice President for Women's Affairs at the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled and member of the APC Women in Sport Committee.

During the seminar, the Iranian delegation contributed to discussions on advancing women's sport across Asia, sharing experiences and exchanging ideas with officials and delegates from across the continent.

On the sidelines of the event, the Iranian representatives held a series of bilateral meetings with the President and Secretary General of the Asian Paralympic Committee, the Chair of the APC Women in Sport Committee, as well as delegates from Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the Maldives, and Iraq. They also met with the President of the European Paralympic Committee and President of World Abilitysport President, Rudi Van den Abbeele.

The meetings focused on strengthening international cooperation in the development of women's Paralympic sport, highlighting the role of Iran's APC Centre of Excellence in delivering education and leadership programs for women in sport across Asia.

The Iranian delegation also outlined the country's experience in maintaining its sports development programs during periods of conflict and post-conflict recovery, while discussing preparations and challenges facing Team Iran ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Iran's active participation in the seminar underlined its continued commitment to promoting women's leadership and expanding opportunities for female athletes within the Paralympic Movement across Asia.