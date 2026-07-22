Hossein Kheirinia elected head of Iran Skating Federation

TEHRAN - Hossein Kheirinia has been elected as the new President of the Iran Skating Federation following the federation's electoral assembly held on Wednesday.

Four candidates had initially been approved to contest the presidency: Maryam Bakhshi, Hossein Kheirinia, Sadegh Zohairi Nasab, and Mohammad Ajam Khorasani. However, Zohairi Nasab and Ajam Khorasani withdrew before the vote, leaving Kheirinia and Bakhshi to compete for the position.

After both candidates presented their programs to the assembly, voting began. In the first round, Kheirinia received 25 votes, while Bakhshi collected 24 from the 49 ballots cast, forcing the election into a second round.

Kheirinia secured victory in the runoff by earning 26 votes, with Bakhshi receiving 23, to claim the presidency of the Iran Skating Federation for a four-year term.

The narrow victory marks the beginning of a new chapter for Iranian skating as Kheirinia takes charge of the federation ahead of the next Olympic cycle and major international competitions.