Se Gonbad: A Seljuk-era tomb tower in the heart of Urmia

TEHRAN – Rising from the historic fabric of Urmia in northwestern Iran, the Se Gonbad Tomb Tower is one of the city’s most distinctive surviving monuments from the Seljuk period.

Built around 800 years ago, the cylindrical stone-and-brick structure offers visitors a glimpse into the architectural traditions, burial practices and artistic achievements of medieval Iran.

The monument stands in what is now the central and old part of Urmia. When it was built, however, the tower stood on the southeastern outskirts of the city. Urban expansion gradually surrounded the monument, bringing the centuries-old structure into the heart of modern Urmia.

The name “Se Gonbad,” meaning “Three Domes” in Persian, is associated with the unusual arrangement of its domed structure. The monument contains two separate domed spaces, while a smaller dome is positioned above the main structure. Its distinctive form has contributed to the tower’s enduring identity and made it one of Urmia’s notable historical attractions.

An inscription at the entrance dates the construction of the tower to 580 AH, corresponding to the Seljuk period. The inscription was read by Nikolai Khanikov, a 19th-century Russian orientalist, geographer and ethnographer who helped introduce the monument to a wider audience. According to the interpretation of the inscription, the tower was built on the orders of Sheith Qathe al-Muzaffari, identified as one of the Seljuk rulers.

The monument is believed to have served as a mausoleum. Numerous graves have been found in the surrounding area, suggesting that the land around the tower may once have functioned as its courtyard. Some accounts suggest that people of distinction were buried there because of the sanctity associated with the site.

The Se Gonbad is also interesting for the questions surrounding its origins. Some have suggested that the tower was constructed on the remains of a Sasanian-era fire temple, but there is no credible evidence confirming that claim. Its architectural appearance has also been compared with towers dating from the Tughrol era. Nevertheless, available evidence, including the entrance inscription and similarities with other sixth-century AH mausoleums, points to its Seljuk-period origin.

The tower is approximately 13 meters high and has a diameter of about five meters. Its cylindrical body combines two principal building materials: stone and brick. Gray, finely cut stones form the lower section of the structure to a height of about 3.6 meters, while square bricks were used above it.

Architecturally, the monument consists of two levels. The lower level, known as the cellar or crypt, is separated from the upper level by an arched covering. Access to the lower section is through a small iron door measuring approximately one meter by 70 centimeters. The upper level, or burial chamber, is positioned above the crypt and can be reached by a wooden ladder about 2.5 meters high.

Light shafts on the northern and southern sides form another notable feature of the building. Four channels connect the upper and lower sections, helping illuminate and ventilate the interior while adding to the architectural character of the tower.

The exterior is particularly notable for its entrance decoration. Stone and gypsum elements form geometric patterns and Kufic inscriptions around the entrance, providing an example of the decorative vocabulary used in medieval Iranian architecture.

Inside, a square burial chamber has been incorporated into the cylindrical structure. Its corners feature cruciform ornaments, while sharp, crescent-shaped arches and finely executed carvings add further detail. The ceiling of the chamber has a domed appearance, with bricks arranged in a circular pattern toward the center.

Although part of the lower dome and its floor have collapsed, remnants of decorative brickwork can still be seen around the corners and edges. Because the ceiling has been damaged, the original dimensions of the lower dome cannot be established with certainty. Research has estimated its height at about 1.5 meters.

The monument is particularly known for its tall main dome, reported to have been about nine meters high. Yet the dome is only one element of its architectural significance. The combination of stone decoration, cruciform motifs, geometric ornamentation and carved details gives the Se Gonbad a character that distinguishes it from other medieval tomb towers.

The structure survived the passage of centuries with its walls and principal ceiling largely intact. Conservation measures have also been undertaken to protect it from damage. A defined surrounding area and protective boundaries now separate the monument from the pressures of the expanding city. The Se Gonbad has been registered on Iran’s national heritage list, underscoring its importance as part of the country’s architectural heritage.

For travelers, the monument also provides an entry point into the broader history of Urmia. The city is the capital of West Azarbaijan province and lies at an elevation of about 1,330 meters on the Urmia Plain, near the Shahar River. Lake Urmia, one of the world’s largest salt lakes, lies to the east, while the Turkish border is located to the west. Its position has long made Urmia an important crossroads between Iran, Anatolia and the wider northwestern region.

Urmia’s cultural history is equally diverse. Over the centuries, Azerbaijanis, Kurds, Persians, Assyrians and Armenians have lived in the city and surrounding region. The city has also been home at different periods to Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sufi communities. By the beginning of the 20th century, Christians represented a significant share of the city’s population, although war, violence and migration dramatically altered the demographic landscape in the decades that followed.

A visit to Se Gonbad can therefore be combined with exploring Urmia’s wider historical and cultural attractions. The tower’s location in the old urban fabric makes it particularly accessible for travelers interested in discovering the city beyond its modern streets and contemporary identity.

Se Gonbad can be visited throughout the year. Spring and summer, however, are generally more comfortable for travelers who are unaccustomed to the cold conditions of northwestern Iran. Winters in the region can be harsh, with considerable snowfall, while the warmer months offer more favorable conditions for exploring the monument and other attractions around Urmia.

For visitors interested in Iran’s medieval heritage, Se Gonbad offers something more than an imposing historic structure. Its inscription, funerary function, architectural details and position within the evolving urban landscape together tell the story of a monument that has remained part of Urmia for roughly eight centuries. Standing today amid the city’s historic fabric, the Seljuk-era tower provides a tangible link between contemporary Urmia and a much earlier chapter of Iranian history.

AM