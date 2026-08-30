Data-driven strategies to strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) is implementing a comprehensive range of conservation, scientific, legal and operational initiatives to strengthen the protection of wildlife species and habitats across the country based on a targeted and strategic approach, with priorities guided by data and scientific research.

The DOE focuses on a more scientific approach to develop and implement conservation efforts tailored to specific needs of each species and habitat, IRNA quoted Peyman Valizadeh, an official with the DOE, as saying.

It has so far prepared plans for the preservation of 25 endangered species, with thirteen more plans being developed. The plans provide a clear framework for species conservation by delineating the species’ status, major threats, conservation priorities, necessary actions, and assessment indicators, he noted.

However, the DOE faces some challenges to implement these measures at national and provincial levels. One of the biggest challenges is securing funding to implement the plans. Developing specialized capacity to preserve species is the other problem. Lack of trained, specialized forces has made it difficult to implement the conservation action plans effectively. Therefore, training specialized personnel, developing experts’ capacities in provinces, and strengthening scientific and technical capabilities of the headquarters are put on the agenda, the official highlighted.

Referring to adopted measures to combat wildlife trafficking, Valizadeh said to foster greater coordination among the responsible agencies, the DOE has established a national committee on combating wildlife trafficking; the committee has held three expert meetings so far. Furthermore, the drafting of a comprehensive plan to combat and prevent wildlife trafficking is nearing completion. Furthermore, a comprehensive program to combat and prevent wildlife trafficking is being drafted.

To manage human-wildlife conflicts, efforts have been made to shift the approach from a reactive posture to the identification of critical hotspots, understanding the drivers of conflict, and implementing preventive measures. The DOE has identified some conflict hotspots for species like leopard, black bear, and herbivores; collecting data on black bear in Hormozgan and Kerman provinces is underway.

Moreover, the DOE has signed an agreement with the National Environment Fund and the Agricultural Products Insurance Fund to support local communities and compensate their losses, Valizadeh further noted.

Accurate information on species distribution, habitats, movement paths, and ecological corridor make conservation efforts more effective, he added.

In this regard, the DOE in cooperation with Shiraz University has carried out research to prepare comprehensive distribution maps to identify migration and movement corridors for herbivores and carnivores.

The maps will serve as a management tool for habitat conservation, prevention and management of human-wildlife conflicts, development of conservation priorities, and proper use of smart monitoring and conservation programs, thereby providing a more accurate basis for conservation decision-making, Valizadeh said.

The official went on to say that the DOE will secure funds, train skilled human forces, and foster intersectoral cooperation to establish an integrated system that benefits from scientific information, field data, capacities of local communities, and the capabilities of executive agencies to develop and implement conservation plans for each species and habitat.

Working together to preserve Iran’s precious biodiversity

Iran ranks among the top 20 countries in the world for biodiversity and is home to a variety of plant and animal species. However, in recent years, certain actions have destroyed habitats and pushed many species to the brink of extinction.

So far, more than two million plant and animal species have been identified in the world, of which 43,000 exist in Iran. In fact, there are 11 types of ecosystems in the world, including aquatic, terrestrial, natural, and artificial ecosystems. Iran has 9 of these 11 ecosystems. Also, out of the 42 types of wetlands in the world, 41 types have been identified in Iran.

According to the Department of Environment, some 2,000 animal species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and inland fish, and about 1,200 fish species have been identified in the country’s ecosystems. Of these species, 210 mammal species, 640 bird species, 300 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, and 350 inland fish species can be mentioned.

According to statistics, Iran can be considered the cradle of genetic diversity in the world. Even in international classifications, it is considered among the countries with high biodiversity. However, Iran’s biodiversity, like the rest of the world, faces many challenges such as habitat destruction, overhunting, drought, and climate change.

Studies show that 148 vertebrate species in the country are endangered, including critically endangered species, endangered species, and critically vulnerable species.

Given the current circumstances, let’s all join hands to protect biodiversity, because the future of the Earth, the future of life, and the future of the next generations depend on our decisions and actions today.