Iranian painter creates new works marking Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birthday   

TEHRAN- Iranian painter Ali Bahreini has created two new paintings marking the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), drawing on episodes and themes associated with the life and spiritual legacy of the Prophet.

The two works, titled “Cave of Thawr” and “Qurrat al-Ayn of the Prophet,” were created during the “Prophetic Art Passage” workshop in Shiraz, Mehr reported on Monday.

“Cave of Thawr” depicts the cave in Mount Thawr in Mecca, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sought refuge from the Quraysh during his migration to Medina.

As the Prophet left Mecca with Abu Bakr to escape persecution, they took refuge in the cave on Mount Thawr while their pursuers searched for them. Islamic tradition recounts that divine protection prevented the pursuers from discovering their hiding place, with a spider’s web and a bird’s nest at the cave’s entrance cited as signs that the cave was unoccupied. The episode has since become a powerful symbol of divine protection, trust and perseverance.

Bahreini’s second painting, “Qurrat al-Ayn of the Prophet,” focuses on the Prophet’s deep affection for his grandson, Imam Hussein (AS), portraying the close spiritual and emotional bond between the two figures.

Numerous Islamic traditions describe the special place Imam Hussein (AS) held in the Prophet’s heart, portraying him as a beloved member of the Prophet’s family. This relationship has made the bond between the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Hussein (AS) an enduring theme in Islamic religious culture, symbolizing familial love and the spiritual significance of the Prophet’s household.

The paintings were produced as part of the workshop held in Shiraz to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), combining religious themes with contemporary Iranian ritual painting.

The works add to Bahreini’s body of religious art, through which he explores important narratives and figures from Islamic history and presents them through a visual language rooted in Iranian religious-art traditions.

The birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is commemorated by Muslims around the world as an occasion celebrating the birth and life of the Prophet and his message of compassion, unity and faith. In Iran, the anniversary is observed during the Islamic Unity Week, which begins on Rabi al-Awwal 12 and continues through Rabi al-Awwal 17, the date traditionally observed by Shi’a Muslims as the Prophet’s birthday. The occasion is marked by religious ceremonies, cultural programs and gatherings promoting Islamic unity.

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