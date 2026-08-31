Iranian feature “Slumber” to premiere at Vision Asia section of 31st Busan Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has unveiled 11 features for its Vision Asia section, including a film from Iran.

Iranian filmmaker Mani Moghaddam will compete in the section with his feature debut “Slumber,” employing elements of magical realism in the story of a man suffering from sleep disorders and moving between everyday reality and a relationship experienced through his dreams, Honaronline reported.

Reza Attaran, Merila Zarei, Hoda Zeinolabedin, Kazem Sayyahi, and Ali Mosaffa play in “Slumber,” which will compete with films from Vietnam, Japan, India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia.

The festival describes its Vision Asia program as a showcase for new Asian independent cinema. The 11-film Vision-Asia lineup stretches from Southeast and East Asia to Central and South Asia, with several feature debuts among the selections.

With filmmakers ranging from established festival names to first-time feature directors, the 2026 Vision Asia lineup once again places the spotlight on independent cinema while offering a broad snapshot of emerging filmmaking trends across the Asian region.

The festival’s full competition lineup is still to come. BIFF will unveil its complete official selection in Seoul on September 1 at its official opening press conference.

The Busan International Film Festival, held annually in Haeundae District, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent.

The festival is classified as an 'A'-list festival from 2026, joining prestigious competitive festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno and San Sebastian, under the revamped accreditation process by the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run from October 6 to 15, with the Asian Contents & Film Market held from October 10 to 13.

SS/SAB

