English edition of Gilgamesh magazine resumes publication after five-year hiatus

TEHRAN – The English-language edition of Gilgamesh, an Iranian quarterly magazine focusing on heritage and tourism, has resumed publication after a five-year hiatus, with its 10th issue dedicated primarily to the restoration of historic buildings.

The 148-page issue takes international readers on a journey through Iran’s history, culture, art, architecture and nature, covering subjects ranging from Lake Urmia and ancient trees to rock-cut villages, lesser-known museums, World Heritage sites, mythology and historic buildings adapted for contemporary life.

The special feature, titled “Restoration of Historical Buildings: Integration of Cultural Heritage and Modernity,” examines projects that have restored and repurposed historic properties as boutique hotels, cultural and educational spaces, as well as the revival of caravanserais and traditional bathhouses.

AM