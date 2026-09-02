Mining activity halted near Persepolis following heritage site intervention

TEHRAN – Mining operations at a sand and gravel quarry near the UNESCO-listed Persepolis have been halted following efforts by the World Heritage Site’s office and an order from the prosecutor of Marvdasht county, the head of the site has said.

Mohammad-Javad Jafari on Tuesday said mining activities are prohibited within the three designated buffer zones of the archaeological complex under its protection regulations.

“Any mining activity within the site’s three buffer zones is prohibited, and carrying out such activities constitutes a violation of the legal regulations,” Jafari said.

He stressed that protecting historical heritage is not limited to the direct preservation of monuments and rock reliefs, but also includes safeguarding the site's protected area, buffer zones and cultural landscape.

Jafari said the Persepolis World Heritage Site office would continue working with relevant authorities to prevent activities that conflict with heritage protection regulations.

He added that the continuation of such measures requires support from executive and judicial authorities as well as the allocation of necessary financial resources.

Persepolis was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and is one of Iran's most important archaeological sites. The monumental complex is renowned for its elaborate stone reliefs depicting royal ceremonies, soldiers and dignitaries, as well as major architectural remains including the Apadana Palace and the Throne Hall.

The archaeological site was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1979 and remains one of Iran's major cultural tourism destinations.

AM