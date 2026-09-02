Economic siege will not halt Iran's trade: ICCIMA official

TEHRAN- The head of the Customs Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), emphasizing that sanctions and economic sieges cannot completely halt the country's foreign trade, said: Given Iran's geographical location, geopolitical capacities, and numerous neighbors, the country has diverse routes available to continue its trade exchanges.

Mohammad Reza Farouqi stated in an interview with IRNA regarding America's claim of an economic siege: Given the vastness of the country and Iran's special position in the region, it is not possible to completely place the country under a trade blockade. On the other hand, many neighboring countries need Iran's capacities in various fields, and this very fact provides the basis for the continuation of economic and trade relations.

He added: Alongside the existing capacities in regional trade, programs are also being pursued to remove internal trade barriers, in order to reduce the problems facing traders and economic actors.

The head of the Customs Committee of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, referring to the state of the country's foreign trade, continued: Various routes are also being pursued in the area of foreign trade, and the goal is to ensure that the flow of the country's exchanges does not come to a halt even under increased sanctions pressure.

Referring to Iran's membership in trade agreements, he said: Pacts such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) represent important capacities for developing the country's trade relations, and these agreements are being implemented and pursued.

Farouqi emphasized: The sum of these capacities shows that Iran's foreign trade will not be locked down despite restrictions and external pressures, and by utilizing the capacity of neighbors, regional pacts, and reforming internal barriers, the path of the country's trade exchanges can be sustained.

He noted: Bilateral and regional monetary pacts and financial memoranda of understanding with neighboring countries, by reducing dependence on intermediary currencies and facilitating liquidity flow, play a key role in smoothing foreign trade and developing the country's non-oil exports.

MA