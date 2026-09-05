Barzin Zarghami appointed deputy minister for handicrafts

TEHRAN – Barzin Zarghami has been appointed deputy for handicrafts and traditional arts at Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts by Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri.

A ceremony held on Saturday, marked the appointment, with the ministry also honoring Behrouz Nadaei for his services during his tenure as acting head of the deputyship.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the need to continue policymaking efforts, strengthen executive capacities and establish effective links between the creative economy and the development of handicrafts markets.

Earlier in June, Salehi-Amiri announced that the government would pursue a program to expand domestic and international markets for handicrafts, increase exports, support artisans and develop a complete value chain for the sector.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Handicrafts Week in Isfahan, the minister said Iranian handicrafts continued to receive international recognition and cited growing foreign interest in Iranian artistic products.

He added that the government aimed to establish Iranian handicrafts marketplaces in capitals around the world and was working to remove barriers to international market access.

According to the minister, strengthening the sector requires completion of the entire value chain, from raw material supply and production to marketing, sales and exports.

He said the ministry had held discussions with domestic and international companies in recent months to facilitate broader access for Iranian handicrafts to global distribution networks.

A total of 299 handicraft branches are currently practiced across the country, which is home to 17 cities and villages designated by the World Crafts Council as world craft hubs.

AM