Iranian athletes win medals on Day 5 of World Nomad Games

TEHRAN - Iran added one gold and one bronze medal to its tally on the fifth day of the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, bringing the country’s overall haul to 15 medals.

Mostafa Toghani secured Iran’s latest gold medal in the over-100kg Pahlavani wrestling category. The Iranian defeated his Kyrgyz opponent by fall in the final to claim the top spot on the podium.

Mersad Shakeri also contributed to Iran’s medal tally by winning bronze in the Kurash competition. He edged past his opponent from Turkmenistan 5-4 in the third-place bout.

Iran has now collected four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals at the Games.

Reza Gheitasi (mas-wrestling), Sajjad Soltaninejad (strongman), Mostafa Najafi (Alysh/Gyulesh wrestling) and Mostafa Toghani (Pahlavani wrestling) have won gold medals.

Sadegh Azarang (Kurash), Mohsen Mirzaei (right-arm wrestling), and Iran’s four-member tug-of-war team consisting of Nader Kazemi, Sajjad Jafari Gohari, Abbas Azimi and Hamidreza Saeid have claimed silvers.

Maryam Farahaninia (mas-wrestling), Abolfazl Heydarimehr (Alysh), Mohaddeseh Tabarok (right- and left-arm wrestling), Amirreza Sahraei (Seryum wrestling), Hassan Pouladi (men’s -64kg sambo), Pouria Shokri (Kazakh Kuresi), and Mersad Shakeri (Kurash) have secured bronze medals.

The 2026 World Nomad Games, which bring together athletes from across the world in a variety of traditional sports and competitions, will continue in Kyrgyzstan through Sunday.