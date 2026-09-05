TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Kazakhstan intl. oil, gas exhibition, conference

TEHRAN- The 30th Kazakhstan International Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (KIOGE 2026) will be held from September 30 to October 2, 2026 (8 to 10 Mehr 1405) in Almaty. The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) intends to dispatch a trade delegation consisting of economic activists and capable Iranian companies to Kazakhstan concurrently with this event.

Participation in the exhibition, the opportunity to attend the specialized conference, and holding business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking meetings with Kazakh companies and economic activists will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Iranian companies and identify areas for cooperation and development of commercial relations.

Priority areas of work for participation in this delegation include: oil and gas equipment and machinery, drilling and well services, technical and engineering services, refineries and petrochemicals, pipelines and oil and gas transmission, oil and gas field services, automation and processing, instrumentation and control, electronic equipment and information technology, and HSE and environmental services.

KIOGE 2026, the key industry event in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, brings together leaders of the oil and gas and energy industries.

The anniversary year marks an important milestone for the project: over three decades, KIOGE has evolved from a specialized industry platform into a strategic international forum where decisions shaping the future of the region’s energy sector are formed. Today, KIOGE is a space where the interests of government, business, and international partners converge, where the challenges of the global energy transition are discussed, and where practical mechanisms are developed to help the industry adapt to new realities.

EF/MA