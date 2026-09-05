Iran inaugurates first smart police boarding high school

TEHRAN — Iran has inaugurated its first smart police boarding high school in Tehran and six provinces, aimed at training future police personnel. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan attended the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The schools are part of a new police initiative to identify talented students and create an educational pathway for developing specialized personnel. The first school, named after Martyr Lieutenant General Mohammad Baqeri, is located in Tehran’s District 5 and will begin classes in the 2026-27 academic year. The program combines academic, technical, sports and practical training.

