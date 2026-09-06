Iran hosts over 40% of world’s rare plant species: study

TEHRAN — A comprehensive international study has found that Iran is home to 75 of the world’s 180 known species of Melanocrommyum, underscoring the country’s status as a major global hotspot for plant biodiversity.

The study was conducted by Iranian researcher Alireza Dolatyari of the National Center for Genetic and Biological Resources, in collaboration with researchers from Uzbekistan, China, and Turkey, ISNA reported.

Focusing on Allium subgenus Melanocrommyum, the study analyzed 4642 georeferenced occurrence records representing 170 taxa together with plastome- and ITS-based phylogenetic datasets to assess species richness, weighted endemism, phylogenetic diversity, phylogenetic endemism, relative phylogenetic endemism, categorical neo- and paleo-endemism, turnover, and environmental correlates of phylogenetic diversity.

The results confirm the Irano–Turanian region as the main evolutionary center of Allium subgenus Melanocrommyum, with the strongest concentration of species richness, phylogenetic diversity, and phylogenetic endemism in the Central Asian mountains, especially the Tian Shan and Pamir–Alay systems. These areas contain both high species numbers and geographically restricted evolutionary history, indicating their role as centers of diversification and long-term lineage persistence.

The researchers identified two prominent centers of endemism, one in northwestern Iran (Ardabil and East Azarbajian provinces) and the other in Uzbekistan (Kyzylkum, Navio Region), highlighting that intermediate climate and solar radiation played a key role in shaping these patterns.

The National Center for Genetic and Biological Resources is tasked with collecting, identifying, standardizing, preserving, propagating, distributing, and promoting the sustainable use of genetic and biological resources, helping safeguard Iran’s biodiversity from various threats.

To improve Iran’s scientific standing in biotechnology, the center has established a platform to consolidate scientific and research activities, ensuring the sustainable preservation of the country’s biological treasures for future utilization.

In November 2025, the head of the Iranian parliament’s environment fraction, Somayeh Rafiei, underlined paying special attention to endemic and native plant species and implement plant diversity conservation projects in the country.

Zagros [forests in the western part of the country] is one of the top 20 global biodiversity hotspots, and nine out of 11 ecosystems in the world have been identified in the country, which is why Iran has a rich diversity of flora and fauna, ISNA quoted Rafiei as saying.

The country is home to over 8,500 plant species, most of which are found in Zagros, while there are only 5000 plant species known in Europe, she added.

Emphasizing the significance of developing a gene bank and genome map for plant genetic resources in the country, especially those that are disappearing, the official called for supporting research projects on plants.

She also underlined prioritizing endemic and native species, focusing on those that have medicinal values and those that are drought-resistant and play a key role in ensuring food security.

Working together to preserve Iran’s precious biodiversity

Iran ranks among the top 20 countries in the world for biodiversity and is home to a variety of plant and animal species. However, in recent years, certain actions have destroyed habitats and pushed many species to the brink of extinction.

More than two million plant and animal species have been identified worldwide to date, including some 43,000 species found in Iran. The world is home to 11 major types of ecosystems, encompassing aquatic, terrestrial, natural, and artificial ecosystems, nine of which are found in Iran. In addition, 41 of the world’s 42 recognized types of wetlands have been identified in the country.

According to the Department of Environment, some 2,000 animal species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and inland fish, and about 1,200 fish species have been identified in the country’s ecosystems. Of these species, 210 mammal species, 640 bird species, 300 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, and 350 inland fish species can be mentioned.

According to statistics, Iran can be considered the cradle of genetic diversity in the world. Even in international classifications, it is considered among the countries with high biodiversity. However, Iran’s biodiversity, like the rest of the world, faces many challenges such as habitat destruction, overhunting, drought, and climate change.

Given the current circumstances, let’s all join hands to protect biodiversity, because the future of the Earth, the future of life, and the future of the next generations depend on our decisions and actions today.

MY/MG