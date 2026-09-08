Bridging Continents: CIPCC Opens Second Half of 2026 Program in Beijing

TEHRAN — The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) officially launched the second half of its 2026 program on Monday morning at Renmin University of China, bringing together over 100 journalists from approximately 100 countries for a three and half-month immersive experience in journalism training and cultural exchange. The opening ceremony, hosted by CIPCC Director Yu Lei, featured speeches from senior Chinese officials, including Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei, China Public Diplomacy Association Vice President Tong Xiaoling, and Renmin University CPC Committee Secretary Zhang Donggang.

A Platform for Global South Media Cooperation

Now in its 13th year, the CIPCC program has evolved from a modest initiative in 2014 into a global platform connecting media professionals from the developing world. This year’s program, initiated by the China Public Diplomacy Association under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ guidance, brings together journalists from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eurasia, the Arab world, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Distinctively, the journalists themselves delivered some of the most compelling remarks.

Mark Longyen from Nigeria and Mahendra Subedi from Nepal delivered speeches as the representatives of the attending journalists.

Immersive Experience at Renmin University

Participants are accommodated on the Renmin University campus, offering a unique opportunity to experience student life at one of China’s premier journalism institutions. The program combines journalism training, diplomatic briefings, cultural activities, and field visits to many provinces and regions across China.

Participants will also undertake internships at major Chinese media organizations including CGTN, Xinhua News Agency, and People’s Daily, gaining practical exposure to China’s media landscape. The program runs through mid-December, building bridges between China and the developing world through independent journalism and cross-cultural understanding.