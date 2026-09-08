Volkswagen to hand historic German auto plant to Israeli weapons manufacturers

TEHRAN — Volkswagen has formalized an agreement to transfer its Osnabrück car plant to Israeli investors. The facility will reportedly operate as a dedicated military production hub for Israel’s “Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.” This transaction physically integrates German industrial capacity into the Israeli war machine.

Berlin is cementing its position as the primary European supplier for a regime executing a genocide in Gaza and expanding its aggression throughout the region.

Bypassing shareholder opposition

The September 7 agreement hands majority ownership of the plant to the Tel Aviv-based Aurelius Capital. The State of Lower Saxony retains a minority stake.

This structure deliberately removes Volkswagen from a direct partnership with Rafael.

Earlier this year, the Qatar Investment Authority blocked a proposed joint venture between the automaker and the Israeli arms firm.

Qatari officials hold 17 percent of Volkswagen voting rights. They categorically refused to endorse the militarization of the plant.

German executives and state politicians engineered a blatant workaround. They transferred ownership to Aurelius and the state government, neutralizing the Qatari veto to guarantee Israel a European manufacturing foothold.

Industrializing the occupation

Civilian vehicle production in Osnabrück ends in summer 2027. The site currently employs roughly 2,300 workers assembling the T-Roc Cabriolet and Porsche models.

The facility will transition into a military manufacturing center. Rafael serves as the anchor project.

The workforce is scheduled to manufacture heavy launchers, military vehicles, and power generators supporting Israeli air defense systems.

Aurelius managing director Tomer Jacob confirmed the acquisition represents only the first phase in a broader strategic partnership. The facility will also convert Volkswagen Amarok pickup trucks into military vehicles.

A plant originally founded under the Nazi regime is now being repurposed to arm an occupying regime facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.

Nicaragua has already filed an ICJ case accusing Germany of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Local peace activists in Osnabrück have staged ongoing protests. Lea Reisner, international affairs spokesperson for the Left Party, accused the German government of applying unlimited double standards by expanding military support while issuing hollow condemnations of Israeli officials.

Submarines and surging exports

The Rafael deal coincides with an unprecedented spike in German military support for Tel Aviv. Official records show Berlin approved nearly 800 million euros in arms exports to Israel during the first half of 2026.

This dwarfs the 260 million euros approved for all of 2025. Chancellor Friedrich Merz briefly paused certain shipments last year before quietly lifting those restrictions.

Direct corporate manufacturing is only one facet of German complicity. On September 1, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems delivered the INS Drakon to the Israeli Navy. The 68-meter Dolphin-class submarine features ten torpedo tubes. Military experts confirm the vessel accommodates nuclear warheads.

German taxpayers subsidized the purchase with a 135 million euro injection. Three more Dakar-class vessels will follow starting in 2031.

Berlin continues to supply sea-based nuclear strike capabilities to Tel Aviv as the Palestinian death toll surpasses 73,000.

German political leaders publicly claim to respect international law. Their systematic arming of Israel proves otherwise.