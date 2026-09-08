India’s new ambassador presents credentials to Iran FM, reaffirms commitment to stronger ties

TEHRAN — India’s Ambassador-designate to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday and presented a copy of his credentials, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to deepening ties with Tehran.

“H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi, Ambassador-designate of India to Iran, called on H.E. Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, in Tehran and presented a copy of his credentials. H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening India-Iran relations,” the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Embassy of India in Iran said on Tuesday evening.

Negi takes office at a crucial time as President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized the importance Tehran places on its long-standing ties with New Delhi.

Referring to President Pezeshkian’s recent bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Baghaei said Iran would use the BRICS Summit as an opportunity to continue discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest.

During their meeting in Bishkek, on August 31, Pezeshkian and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between Iran and India across trade, energy, connectivity, and cultural exchange.