TEHRAN- The recent war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran has been a catastrophic miscalculation, inflicting severe and likely irreversible damage on the global economy. While Americans grapple with soaring gas prices and inflation, the deeper, more systemic impacts of this conflict expose the reckless shortsightedness of U.S. policy in West Asia.

The most significant change has been the permanent alteration of control over the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, this vital waterway was an international passage. Now, Iran has demonstrated its effective control by regulating traffic and directly challenging U.S. naval dominance. This shift has introduced a permanent risk premium into global energy markets and cemented a precedent for nations to exert sovereign control over strategic waterways. This is not a hypothetical "tail risk" but a proven, permanent geopolitical reality that threatens the foundation of global energy security.

Furthermore, the war has established China as the undeniable "most powerful force in the oil market”. Through its strategic stockpiles and rapid energy transition, China has demonstrated a unique ability to modulate its demand, effectively cushioning itself from an oil shock that the U.S. itself precipitated. The resulting surge in electric vehicle adoption and coal usage in China suggests that global oil demand may have permanently peaked, a direct consequence of the instability fostered by the U.S. war.

The United States has not only destabilized a critical region but has also accelerated the global energy transition on its adversaries' terms, weakened its own economic standing, and created a geopolitical environment from which it struggles to extract itself. This conflict stands as a stark example of how misguided foreign policy can boomerang, damaging the initiating nation's own economy and global standing far more than it harms its intended target.