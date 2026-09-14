CBI governor meets Turkish, Tunisian counterparts at Islamic Banks Summit

TEHRAN- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran met and held talks with the Governors of the Central Banks of Turkey and Tunisia on the sidelines of the summit of Central Bank Governors of Islamic countries.

According to IRNA, citing the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Governor of the Central Bank, who has traveled to Turkey to participate in the summit of Central Bank Governors of Islamic countries, held meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

In these meetings, emphasis was placed on expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation among Islamic countries.

Also, strengthening monetary and banking interactions among these countries was another topic raised in the meeting of the Governor of the Central Bank.

Hemmati left Tehran for Istanbul, on Sunday, to attend the meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries.

The CBI governor departed Tehran for Istanbul, at the head of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries.

During this trip, in addition to attending and actively participating in the official meeting of central bank governors of Islamic countries, the governor of the central bank has intensive plans on his agenda for bilateral meetings with officials of the member countries of the meeting.

The main focus of these consultations has been announced as deepening and developing bilateral banking and trade cooperation, as well as creating and defining new mechanisms to facilitate trade exchanges between the parties.

The trip is expected to be an effective step toward reducing financial restrictions and strengthening Iran’s economic relations with Islamic countries.

MA