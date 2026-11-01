Leader marks anniversary of Operation Zulfaqari, hails Iranian people’s role in Abadan victory

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has highlighted the Iranian people's vigilance, faith and sacrifices as key factors in the country's victory during the Sacred Defense, commemorating the anniversary of Operation Zulfaqari, which led to the expulsion of Iraqi Ba'athist forces from Abadan Island in 1980.

In a message released on Saturday, October 31, the Leader described the operation as a popular uprising against the invading forces and Iran's first victory in the eight-year Sacred Defense.

He said the operation, carried out on November 1, 1980, just 40 days after the outbreak of the Iraqi-imposed war, demonstrated the decisive role of popular participation, self-sacrifice and cooperation between local forces and the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Leader noted that Operation Zulfaqari, despite its historical significance, had received relatively little attention, adding that it offered valuable lessons in confronting aggression and defending the country.

Referring to the circumstances surrounding the Iraqi invasion, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Ba'athist regime had sought to undermine the longstanding bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples through baseless claims and divisive slogans. He emphasized that the two nations shared deep religious and cultural ties, including their devotion to the Household of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon them).

The Leader said the enemy's tactics of aggression, occupation and siege were countered through public vigilance, the dedication of self-sacrificing forces and the courage of Iranian fighters.

He recalled the role of an ordinary Iranian worker whose sacrifice and courage alerted the public to the enemy's plans. Subsequently, local volunteers and members of mosque communities, motivated by faith and supported by limited resources, joined the battle under the leadership of the late Ayatollah Jami, the Friday prayer leader of Abadan.

According to the message, the popular mobilization compelled the invading forces to reconsider their aggression, while volunteers from different ethnic communities across Iran united to defend the country's borders.

Ayatollah Khamenei also recalled that the siege of Abadan was eventually broken less than a year later, following the order of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Turning to the present, the Leader said the same spirit of vigilance, faith, determination and self-sacrifice continued to strengthen the Iranian nation in confronting the 'domination, crimes and aggression' of the United States.

He expressed confidence that, with God's grace and the watchful care of Imam Mahdi, the Iranian people would prevail in the 'Third Imposed War.'