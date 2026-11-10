Iran's return to CIIE: comprehensive report on economic, technological, investment co-op with China

TEHRAN- The Islamic Republic of Iran has made a significant and multifaceted appearance at the Ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE 2026) in Shanghai, marking a pivotal moment in the expansion of Tehran-Beijing economic, technological, and investment relations.

Running during November 5–10, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, this year's expo has brought together more than 162 countries across an exhibition area exceeding 440,000 square meters, with 4,142 foreign companies participating in the commercial section and representatives from 69 countries and international organizations present in the national pavilions section. Among the world's top 500 companies, 300 have participated in this edition.

Iran's presence at CIIE 2026 is not merely a display of products but a strategic initiative aimed at deepening economic diplomacy, showcasing technological achievements, and building sustainable partnerships with Chinese counterparts. The Iranian delegation, led by Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, has leveraged the platform to present a comprehensive vision of Iran's economic potential, emphasizing knowledge-based industries, strategic sectors, and joint investment opportunities.

A national pavilion reflecting identity and innovation

The national pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at CIIE 2026 has been designed and introduced under the approach "Bridging Authenticity and Innovation," emphasizing the integration of the country's cultural and civilizational identity with the innovative and technological capacities of contemporary Iran. Knowledge-based and technological products, Iranian handicrafts, and fine art industries make up different sections of this pavilion, showcasing a manifestation of the country's art, authenticity, creativity, and production and export capabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Iran's national pavilion, Ambassador Rahmani Fazli emphasized the development of economic, technological, and joint investment cooperation between the two countries. He stated that Tehran will not forget the constructive positions and valuable support of the Chinese government and people. Describing Iran-China relations as based on mutual respect, common interests, and multilateralism, he added: "The two countries' joint opposition to unilateralism demonstrates the depth of their political-security relations and is the strongest foundation for developing Tehran-Beijing trade and economic relations."

The ambassador also called CIIE a step toward deepening economic and scientific exchanges among participating countries and noted that Iran's pavilion has presented the country's innovative achievements in the fields of nano, biotechnology, medicine, and medicinal plants. He expressed hope that these capacities would provide the ground for examining the possibility of creating joint value chains between Iran and China.

Referring to the launch of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Rahmani Fazli described it as a forward-looking roadmap focusing on innovation, the digital economy, green development, technological self-reliance, and international cooperation. According to him, this plan covers areas such as the development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, the growth of green and low-carbon industries, the strengthening of knowledge-based production, and increasing economic productivity, and in addition to offering an inspiring vision, it creates new opportunities for cooperation.

The ambassador further identified areas such as joint research projects, commercialization of emerging industries, clean production, and the formulation of technological standards as among the most suitable fields for developing bilateral cooperation. Referring to the capacities of the "Belt and Road Initiative," he stated: "There are valuable opportunities for joint investment by Iran and China in the fields of infrastructure, advanced industries, renewable energies, smart transportation, and the green economy, which can lead to tangible achievements in bilateral cooperation."

The Chinese publication China Youth Daily emphasized that, alongside technological products and achievements, Iranian artworks and handicrafts have also been displayed at the expo. Iran's ambassador, referring to the historical background of cultural ties between Tehran and Beijing rooted along the Silk Road, said: "Iran and China, as two ancient civilizations in the east and west of Asia, are a prominent example of lasting friendship, mutual respect, and fruitful cooperation." He described the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China and the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership as valuable opportunities to emphasize the shared will of Tehran and Beijing to strengthen multilateralism and constructive cooperation.

A $300 billion investment portfolio presented to Chinese investors

On the sidelines of CIIE 2026, the Iran-China Investment and Trade Forum brought together approximately 300 businesspeople, trade association representatives, chambers of commerce, and Chinese officials to discuss cooperation opportunities in the Iran-China trade supply chain.

Mehdi Heydari, Deputy Economy Minister and Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, announced that Iran had prepared a portfolio of around 150 projects across 11 strategic sectors, with a combined estimated value of $300 billion. He put the investment needed to modernize and expand the country's energy and infrastructure sectors over the next five years at approximately $250 billion, noting that around 30 of the projects presented to foreign investors are in the petrochemical sector and require more than $45 billion in investment.

Abdol-Sadeh Nisi, Adviser to the Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) and Director-General of its East Asia and Oceania Department, identified expanding exports of higher-value-added goods and strengthening trade corridors as the two main areas for economic cooperation between Iran and China. He called for a shift away from exports of raw and semi-processed materials toward processed products in sectors such as food, agriculture, petrochemicals, mining, construction materials, and manufacturing.

South Khorasan Governor Seyed Mohammad Reza Hashemi outlined his province's economic potential, citing more than 58 active mineral types, over 300 sunny days a year, and potential for solar and wind power generation as key investment advantages. He noted that South Khorasan produces around 98 percent of the world's seedless barberries, ranks first in Iran in jujube production and second in saffron production, and is home to about 80 species of medicinal plants.

Hossein Roozbeh, Head of the Organization for International Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development, called for moving beyond traditional trade exchanges toward technological and industrial partnerships and joint investment. Mehrdad Rahimi, Deputy for International Affairs at the National Petrochemical Company, highlighted the importance of the Chinese market to Iran's petrochemical industry and called for expanded cooperation in investment, financing, transportation, and completion of the industry's value chain.

Private sector and chambers of commerce: mobilizing traders and businessmen

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) participated in CIIE 2026 for the third consecutive year, providing a platform for identifying opportunities for cooperation with Chinese economic actors and introducing the capabilities of Iranian companies. Mahmoud Najafi Arab, President of the Tehran Chamber, emphasized the necessity of the effective presence of Iran's private sector in global markets and considered the role of chambers of commerce important and influential in organizing the presence of economic enterprises.

Najafi Arab referred to the Tehran Chamber's approach to expanding trade interactions between Iranian and Chinese companies and moving beyond the traditional buyer-seller relationship model, emphasizing the necessity of developing joint cooperation, technology and technical know-how transfer, and strengthening the production capacity of enterprises in both countries. The Tehran Chamber pavilion was set up in Hall 7.1 with the presence of representatives of economic enterprises active in the fields of food and agriculture, dates, dairy products, saffron, and sweets and chocolate.

A joint meeting was held between the Tehran Chamber delegation and Iranian traders residing in East China, with the presence of Iran's Ambassador to China and the Head of Iran's Consulate in Shanghai. The meeting aimed to identify obstacles to the development of Iran-China trade and propose solutions for strengthening trade relations in the areas of investment, identifying high value-added products for entry into export target markets, and empowering economic actors.

Mehdi Farazi, Head of Iran's Consulate in Shanghai, reported the presence of 20 private-sector actors at the meeting, representing Iranian merchants and business owners in East China. The meeting addressed challenges related to monetary and banking transfers, logistics, achieving sustainable sales, and strengthening investment.

Najafi Arab spoke of the Tehran Chamber's research cooperation with the Strategic Deputy of the Presidency to deconcentrate the southern ports and strengthen alternative transportation and logistics routes with the aim of facilitating the country's trade exchanges. He stated that "China is among Iran's main trade partners and exchanges with this country can be expanded through investment and the transfer of knowledge and technology," adding that the Tehran Chamber is establishing representative offices in some Chinese cities to make economic interactions simpler for private-sector actors.

Mohammad Ali Rezaei Kamal Abad, President of the Iranian Union of Medicinal Plants, Saffron and Food Products, announced the launch of a factory in the Khorgos region to enter the Chinese market, noting that the global turnover of medicinal plants was about $120 billion in 2023 and is predicted to soon reach $200 billion. He expressed regret over Iran's small share of saffron exports, stating that imports of the product into China via Iran have been less than 30 tons, with China supplying its saffron through intermediary countries such as the UAE and Afghanistan.

Economic diplomacy as a shield against sanctions

In the final part of the joint meeting, Ambassador Rahmani Fazli emphasized the necessity of continuity and serious follow-up in the field of international trade, stating that Iran's Embassy in China supports economic actors with the aim of developing trade relations and countering pressures resulting from sanctions and economic blockade. He counted the strengthening of economic diplomacy as one of the requirements for increasing the country's foreign currency revenues and described the Tehran Chamber's continuous presence at CIIE for the third consecutive year as valuable.

The ambassador also announced the significant presence of Iranian companies active in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, mining, agriculture, dairy industries, and emerging technologies at this edition of the expo, adding: "Tehran is fully prepared to further expand mutual cooperation with the Chinese side in the fields of trade, investment, and technology transfer."

Abdolsadeh Nisi, Director-General of the East Asia Office of the TPO, called for capacity assessment, strengthening the e-commerce sector, designing export incentives, simplifying the processes for establishing trade centers in export target markets, and introducing practical exhibitions in various trade fields. According to his announcement, the TPO is ready to cooperate with the private sector in sending trade delegations and holding pavilions at specialized exhibitions.

A new chapter in Iran-China economic relations

Iran's participation in CIIE 2026 represents a comprehensive and strategic effort to reposition the country's economy in the global marketplace. By combining its cultural heritage with technological innovation, Iran has presented a multifaceted image to international audiences — one that showcases not only traditional products but also advanced capabilities in nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, and knowledge-based industries.

The $300 billion investment portfolio, the presence of nine knowledge-based companies, the active participation of major petrochemical players like Jam Petrochemical, and the mobilization of chambers of commerce and private-sector actors all point to a coordinated national strategy aimed at deepening economic ties with China. The emphasis on joint value chains, technology transfer, and sustainable partnerships signals a shift from traditional trade relationships toward more integrated and mutually beneficial cooperation.

As Ambassador Rahmani Fazli expressed hope, this edition of CIIE may well mark "the beginning of a new chapter of closer, deeper, and more forward-looking cooperation between the two countries." For Iran, the expo serves not only as a platform for economic diplomacy but also as a testament to the resilience and capability of its private sector and knowledge-based enterprises in the face of external pressures. For China, Iran offers a strategic partner with unique geographical advantages, rich natural resources, and a growing capacity for technological innovation — a combination that holds significant promise for the future of bilateral relations.