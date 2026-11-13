Iran’s top generals reaffirm devastating response to any aggression

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian military commanders have warned that any act of aggression against the country, however limited, would trigger an immediate and devastating response, as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) highlighted Iran’s growing missile capabilities, including the deployment of missiles carrying two-ton warheads over distances of up to 1,500 kilometers.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony in Tehran on Friday for 110 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense (the 1980–1988 Iraqi-imposed war against Iran), IRGC Deputy Commander Major General Mostafa Izadi said Iran’s Armed Forces had reached a level of military capability and deterrence that enabled them to thwart threats to the country’s security and sovereignty.

He said Iranian missile units were launching missiles equipped with two-ton warheads at targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, adding that enemy bases on land and at sea had come under devastating attacks by Iranian forces.

Izadi said the adversaries had entered the battlefield directly after realizing that their agents and mercenaries were incapable of confronting the Islamic Revolution. He added that their objectives included fragmenting Iran, overthrowing its political system, depriving it of its nuclear and missile capabilities, weakening the Resistance Front and plundering its oil resources.

The IRGC deputy chief added Iran’s military strength had forced its adversaries to acknowledge a significant depletion of their missile stockpiles and other resources. He stressed that the Armed Forces would respond to any threat with immediate, effective and deterrent action, without geographical limitations.

In a separate warning at the same funeral ceremony, IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi said even the slightest act of aggression against Iran would be met with devastating and painful strikes.

Vahidi urged the adversaries to learn from the repeated defeats they had suffered, warning, “The slightest aggression will be answered with devastating and painful strikes.”

The IRGC chief also reaffirmed Iran’s determination to advance its missile program despite threats and sanctions, invoking the legacy of martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, widely regarded as the father of Iran’s missile program.

Referring to Tehrani Moghaddam’s pioneering work, Vahidi said Iran’s missile capabilities had been built through faith, determination and perseverance, and that the country’s defense and technological progress could not be halted by external pressure. He noted that Iranian fighters were continuing this path by developing advanced capabilities in mountain facilities and deep underground.

The commanders’ warnings are in line with the emphasis placed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on maintaining intelligent combat readiness and maximum deterrence. The Leader has stressed that any renewed military or terrorist attack against Iran must be met with an immediate, forceful response, without geographical restrictions, and that Iran’s Armed Forces and nation would determine when and under what conditions such a confrontation would end.