Iran proposes WAICO to establish specialized department on AI ethics

TEHRAN – Iran’s representatives at the first summit of the World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in Beijing, China, have proposed establishing a specialized department within the organization to address ethical issues related to artificial intelligence.

The proposal aims to place AI ethics among the organization’s key areas of focus and promote greater attention to the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence, like other advanced technologies, can have dual use; therefore, it is essential to strike a balance between technological advancement, ethical considerations, and its deployment, ensuring that none of these aspects hinders the progress of the others,” Mehr news agency quoted Emadoddin Fatemizadeh, an official with the vice-presidency for science and knowledge-based economy, as saying. Iran’s proposal is well-received by some member states, he added.

Cooperation among member states can pave the way for the shared use of technological capabilities. China possesses strong capabilities in certain technological domains, while Iran offers a pool of specialized human resources, theoretical knowledge, and potential areas for the applications of artificial intelligence, he noted.

The initiative aims to identify shared capacities, foster complementary cooperation, ensuring that AI benefits are not monopolized by a few nations, and that developing countries can benefit from AI advantages as well.

Addressing WAICO first summit, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, an official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the necessity for fair, non-discriminatory, and affordable access to artificial intelligence technologies, infrastructures, computing power, and AI models for all countries, warning that technological restrictions and unilateral coercive measures can exacerbate technological disparities among countries and hinder the collective realization of the benefits associated with this technology.

Referring to the consequences of the militarization of AI, Ghaebi said the use of this technology by the US and Israel in war against Iran led to the martyrdom of 168 students in Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province.

He highlighted the need to counter the military use of AI, urging the international community to treat the risks posed by the militarization of AI with utmost seriousness, and ensure that the development and use of AI are consistent with the rule of international law and the UN Charter’s core principles.

The official announced Iran’s readiness for constructive collaborations with member states of WAICO, the sharing of expertise, scientific, and technological capabilities, and participation in developing a human-centered and inclusive ecosystem in the AI sector.

WAICO could redefine the existing global AI order by prioritizing equity and inclusivity in AI access, particularly for developing nations.

Iran agreed to join WAICO in August. Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, signed the agreement on behalf of the country.

Holding a meeting with Liu Bin, Assistant Minister of China’s Foreign Affairs, the official highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation in shaping the future of advanced technologies.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to actively participate in scientific, research, and practical development of AI, as well as the development of international mechanisms for equitable use of and access to AI.

Joining this international initiative, Iran, as a founding member, is implementing a constructive approach towards evolving technologies and benefiting from AI for sustainable development and societal progress, Rahmani-Fazli highlighted.

The new organization, first proposed by China at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, is planned to be headquartered in Shanghai and is meant to operate as an independent intergovernmental entity.

On July 16, a day before the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, officials from 29 countries, including Iran, Russia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and other countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, signed the agreement to establish WAICO. The event was attended by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The WAICO agreement stresses open participation without conditions tied to political systems or values. It places strong, or rather pointed, emphasis on narrowing the technology-access gap between richer and poorer nations. It seeks to support developing countries in building AI capacity, shaping governance rules and technical standards.

It also aims to promote international cooperation on AI so that it remains beneficial, safe, and fair for all, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and with a people-centered approach.

MT/MG