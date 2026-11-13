Elina Rahimi, the first Iranian woman to make WTT Contender main draw

TEHRAN - Elina Rahimi has become the first Iranian Women’s Singles player to make the main draw of a WTT Contender event after she battled through three rounds of qualifying at WTT Contender Istanbul 2026.

Rahimi’s run to the Round of 32 is historic, as she is not only the first woman from her country to do it at this level, but she’s also only the second female player from Iran to make the Main Draw at a WTT Series event, after Neda Shahsavari reached the Round of 32 through qualifying at WTT Star Contender Doha II 2021.

Ranked World No.650, Rahimi was the fourth-lowest-ranked player in the Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw. She beat World No.691 Katarina Strazar in the first round (11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6) before pulling off a mind-blowing straight-games win over No.6 seed and World No.122 Filippa Bergand (11-6, 11-9, 11-6). The 21-year-old then sealed her spot in the Main Draw with victory over Valeriia Kotsiur (11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 5-11, 11-5), worldtabletennis.com reported.

Rahimi’s journey marks a landmark moment for Iranian table tennis, and she now has the chance to test her mettle against one of the world's best players as she faces No. 2 seed and World No. 17 Joo Cheonhui in the Main Draw.