MOP38: Iran urges stronger global efforts to safeguard ozone layer

TEHRAN – Iran has called for continued international cooperation to protect the ozone layer, with Hossein Shahbaz, head of the country’s Ozone Layer Protection Unit, highlighting Iran’s active role in phasing out ozone-depleting substances.

Shahbaz made the remarks at the 38th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (MOP38), held in Kigali, Rwanda, from November 2 to 6.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining global cooperation and collective efforts to safeguard the ozone layer and advance the objectives of the Montreal Protocol.

Outlining Iran’s measures and programs to protect the ozone layer, Shahbaz presented an account of the achievements, the latest status of the Kigali Amendment ratification, and the future initiatives of the Department of Environment (DOE) to meet the implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

He also elaborated on the impacts of US-Israeli attacks on the country’s infrastructure, highlighting that these assaults have delayed the ratification of the Kigali Amendment.

The MOP 38 reviewed issues related to the implementation of the Protocol, commemorated the tenth anniversary of the Kigali Amendment, and adopted the 2027-2029 replenishment of the multilateral fund.

The Meeting of the Parties celebrated the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol adopted in 2016 that extended the regulation under the Protocol to HFC compounds (hydrofluorocarbons).

Through the Kigali Amendment, the Protocol has also become an important part of global climate action. By 2100, the Kigali Amendment is estimated to reduce global warming by about 0.4–0.5°C. Almost all countries of the world have ratified the Amendment.

In September, Shina Ansari, the head of the DOE, called for stronger international cooperation to address the harmful effects of ozone-layer depletion and climate change, saying that global participation, strong commitment to obligations, and dedicated financial resources can produce real, tangible, measurable results.

Speaking at a ceremony marking World Ozone Day, she said, “We have gathered today to reaffirm our commitment to fully restoring and rebuilding the Earth’s protective shield and safeguarding life against harmful solar radiation. We must take more effective steps toward our shared goals of addressing global environmental challenges, both in protecting the ozone layer and in mitigating global warming.”

Referring to the Montreal Protocol, Ansari said it is a global agreement aimed at controlling the production, trade, and consumption of chemicals that deplete the ozone layer, with the ultimate goal of protecting life on Earth through the gradual phase-out of ozone-depleting substances.

The official added that the landmark agreement, adopted in 1987 and entering into force in 1989, is now regarded as one of the world’s most successful environmental agreements and an inspiring model for environmental cooperation.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of countries around the world, the ozone layer is currently on a path toward recovery and restoration, and significant progress has been made in this regard,” she said.

The protocol has demonstrated that science-based policymaking, global participation, effective international cooperation, strong commitment to obligations, and dedicated financial resources can produce real, tangible, measurable, and monitorable results, Ansari noted.

She added that this process has not only made ozone-layer protection possible but has also enabled countries and industries to move toward safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives while supporting economic development.

Ansari said the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken effective steps in this direction in recent years through cooperation among national and international executive bodies, as well as governmental and nongovernmental sectors.

She added that various industries using substances covered by the Montreal Protocol, along with other stakeholders, have taken significant and commendable steps. Such progress has been made possible through a shared and responsible approach to fulfilling the country’s commitments under these international treaties, she said.

The official further noted that the country is also facing another environmental challenge: the damage and losses caused by two imposed wars waged against Iran over the past two years.

“These two unjust wars, in addition to the many forms of damage they have inflicted on the country, have damaged infrastructure, and unfortunately, civilian targets have also been attacked,” Ansari said.

“Cultural and historical heritage sites have been targeted, scientific and research centers have been damaged, and irreparable losses have unfortunately been inflicted on the country’s natural habitats, coastal ecosystems, biodiversity, and even our environmental protection facilities.”

From this perspective, Ansari stressed, the harmful effects and consequences of wars—which can constitute a serious obstacle to the implementation of international agreements—must also be taken into account, as they can have extremely damaging repercussions.

MT/MG