Would-Be Assassins of Provincial Police Chief Arrested: Paper

TEHRAN Iranian police have arrested a gang of seven armed robbers alleged to be involved in last month's assassination bid on the police commander of the southern Province of Fars and his bodyguard who were both seriously wounded, the government-run daily Iran said Saturday.

General Hossein Zolfaqari and his bodyguard were shot several times with an automatic weapon while trying to arrest several youths in the act of stealing a car in the province's capital Shiraz.

Iran cited Zolfaqari as saying the arrested gang members have admitted to 20 holdups.

He said also that in the past two months 83 robbers have been arrested and 22 gangs busted.

Earlier this month six drug traffickers were killed and 25 others wounded in Shiraz as riots broke out among inmates in a jail for drug convicts.

(IRNA)