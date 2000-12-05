Malaysia's Sarawak to Host World Tattoo Convention

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Sarawak State on Borneo Island will host its first international tattoo convention in May in 2002, news reports said on Monday. Sarawak's tourism authorities would host what they bill as the first international tattoo convention, which is being organized by a local group called the Borneo Head-Hunters Tattoo and Piercing Studio. The group's Chairman, Ernesto Kalum Umpie, said so far 25 tattoo experts from around the world, including from Europe, have confirmed attendance at the convention to be held from May 1 to May 5.

The Sarawak cultural village near the state capital, Kuching, has been picked as the convention venue, he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian national news agency, Bernama. Sarawak, which is Malaysia's biggest state, is home to numerous ethnic tribes who adorn themselves with tattoos, such as the once-feared Dayaks, who hunted and collected the shrunken heads of enemies as souvenirs but have since ended the practice.

(DPA)