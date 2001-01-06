12-Year-Old Singapore Girl Jumps to Death Over Exam Results

SINGAPORE A 12-year-old Singapore girl jumped to her death from a 12th-floor bedroom window when her father learned she had changed the results of her primary school leaving examination, a news report said recently.

Simran Kaur had earlier altered the aggregate score to 252 from the original 151, which placed her as a borderline case between the normal academic and normal technical streams, the *****Straits Times**** said.

Normal technical students are deemed the weakest in the secondary school system. A score above 200 puts a student into the faster express course leading to O-level examinations in four years.

The school posting and streaming results became known recently, and the newspaper said Simran's father was checking her scores with the school. It was then Simran jumped to her death, the report said.

Police are investigating the case.

"Nobody will ever know what she was thinking of when she jumped," the father was quoted as saying.

Psychiatrists said children who are distressed over exams to the point of becoming suicidal are often withdrawn, irritable or prone to bursting into tears.

Some, however, show no outward signs that they are seriously depressed, and their suicide attempts can be unexpected.

(DPA)