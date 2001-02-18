Iran, Jordan to Expand Customs Cooperation

TEHRAN A customs delegation headed by Mahdi Karbassian left Sunday for Amman to review closer cooperation with Jordan, reported the Customs Administration's Public Relations Department here Sunday.

It added that the talks will cover easing customs formalities as well as ways to facilitate exchange of goods between the two countries.

The two sides will also discuss exchange of information and training.

Karbassian is due to meet the Jordanian economic and trade minister. At end of the four-day visit, Iran and Jordan will sign a customs agreement.

The two countries' relations have been on an upward trend as of late with Jordanian King Abdullah II being scheduled to visit Tehran in the near future.

Iranian ambassador to Jordan Nassrollah Tajik said last week in Amman that the second phase of irrigation network project of southern Jordan to Amman should be finalized in the trip.

In addition, the two side have discussed the likelihood of Jordan easing visa requirements for Iranian tourists visiting that country.

Parliamentary speaker Mahdi Karrubi also recently visited Jordan. During his three-day stay in Jordan, he reviewed further expansion of Tehran-Amman cooperation with senior Jordanian officials notably King Abdullah II, the country's prime minister, the presidents of its Senate and National Assembly.

(IRNA)