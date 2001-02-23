DNA Testing Confirms Body Parts as Blackman

TOKYO DNA testing has confirmed the human body parts discovered in a seaside cave south of Tokyo earlier this month are the remains of British bar hostess Lucie Blackman, who went missing in July, police said Friday, AFP reported.

"As the result of DNA testing, it was confirmed that the unearthed body was Lucie Blackman," Japanese police said.

Blackman's dismembered body was found on February 9 in a beach cave at the seaside town of Misaki, about 50 kilometers (28 miles) south of Tokyo.

Her body had been cut into eight pieces, and her head was severed and covered with cement.

Police had already identified the body parts as Blackman from dental records the day after the grisly discovery.

Police in charge of the Blackman case have been questioning Tokyo property dealer Joji Obara, 48, who was arrested on October 12 over the March 1996 rape of a Canadian bar hostess. He has since been charged with five other counts of drugging and rape.

Blackman's mother, Jane, is coming to Tokyo on Saturday to collect the body of her daughter, who was 21 years old when she went missing, the British Embassy said.

"I understand that Jane will be bringing back the remains, that's all we know," said an embassy spokesman.

She will be followed by Lucie's father, Tim, who is due to arrive on Monday.