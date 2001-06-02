Protests Over Fuel Prices Hit Britain Days Before Election

LONDON Hauliers were gathered at depots across England and Wales early Saturday to protest against the high price of fuel, an issue which has been seized upon by the opposition Conservatives ahead of the general election on June 7.

Truckers gathered at cross hands, Carmarthenshire, west Wales, before setting off in a slow convoy to the Milford haven and Pembroke dock oil refineries in Pembrokeshire, AFP reported.

Chair of the people's fuel lobby, David Handley, said protesters were also gathered at refineries across western and northwest Britain, including Stanlow in Cheshire, north Wales.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police said between 70 and 100 protesters were gathered at the entrance to Stanlow refinery.

"They are demonstrating peacefully and there are no blockades, the tankers are still getting in and out," she said.

Police advised the public to remain calm as news of the demonstrations caused a wave of panic buying and forecourts began issuing petrol limits.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police, west Wales, said: "We are asking people to remain calm and not to panic buy because it will only create more problems.

"There is no indication of any shortage of fuel."

Hauliers had hoped to begin protesting several weeks ago, but had been prevented from doing so because of the foot-and-mouth crisis which has ravaged the British countryside.

The Conservative party has promised to cut the price of a liter of petrol and diesel by 6 pence (9 cents), should it be elected.

But polls indicate that Labour is set for a landslide reelection.