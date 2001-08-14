"History of Tabari" Published in Cyrillic Alphabet

TEHRAN Recently the book "The History of Tabari" was published in two volumes by Nashr-e Zaman publishers in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

IRIB reported on Monday that the manager of Al-Mahdi publishers in Tajikiistan, Mohammadbari, announced that since the Tajik people are interested in works about their ancestors such as "The History of Tabari", this book was published with the cooperation of the two publishers, Al-Mahdi & Nashr-e Zaman, in the Cyrillic alphabet in two volumes.

Appreciating the cultural cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajik scientists, Professor Zohir Ahrori, the director of the Middle East Research Center of Tajikistan, said that he considered the publication of the book "The History of Tabari" in the Cyrillic alphabet a valuable achievement.

He believes that this book is comparable to the book "Shahnameh" by Ferdowsi and is one of the most precious books of the Samanids.