ArthursStill Agonises Over Davis Cup Final Defeat

SYDNEY -- Australia's Wayne Arthurs, suffering a lack of confidence after losing the deciding rubber in the Davis Cup final against France last month, crashed out of the Sydney International in the first round on Monday.

Arthurs lost to Max Mirnyi of Belarus 7-5 7-6 in a poor start to his final week of preparations for the Australian Open starting on January 14 in Melbourne.

"You go out there and you lose that last match," Arthurs said on Monday of his defeat against France's Nicolas Escude in the fifth rubber of the Davis Cup tie.

"Even though (world number one Lleyton Hewitt) lost two matches in the tie, you're the one who sort of lost the whole thing. It's not very nice to deal with."

Arthurs, ranked 64th in the world, was inconsolable after being called up as a late replacement on the day of the match for the injured Patrick Rafter.

Arthurs said he was still lacking confidence in his own game.

"I struggled out there, I've got a bit of a serving problem at the moment I'm going to have to rectify before next week," the left-hander said.

"I just can't seem to get in any rhythm. I'm not seeing the ball, I'm not so confident at the moment.

"I haven't won too many singles matches lately, the ball seems to be coming really quick at me. It's not much fun out there."