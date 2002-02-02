TEHRAN Since he delivered his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, U.S. President Bush is still bearing the brunt of condemnation from governments and organizations around the world, including Iranian authorities.

On Saturday, the various factions in Iran's Parliament united in denouncing Bush's statement, which referred to Iran as part of a so-called 'axis of evil', which also included North Korea and Iraq.

The majority faction, 2nd Khordad, released a statement that said the "expansionist" stance of the United States originated in a monopolistic Washington concept that is intent on world domination. The minority faction echoed this sentiment and said that in a united response to Bush's "arrogant and illogical statement" it would not issue a separate statement.

Parts of the statement, which was read out by Ahmad Bourqani, read as follows:

"24 years ago, the dark night of dictatorship ended and with the alertness of the people and leadership of late Imam Khomeini, the true dawn broke. Independence, freedom and the Islamic Republic were rights that the people had lost, but which were once again offered thanks to the significant struggle of the heroic Iranian nation. From that day on Iranian people vowed to guard their rights and remained loyal to their pledge in the face of any crisis, difficulty, threat or plot.

"On the eve of the anniversary of the revolution's victory, we should pay respect to these brave people who sacrificed their lives and wealth to remain loyal to their pledge.

"... The expansionist stands taken by the U.S. president originate in the monopolistic view of Washington, which believes it deserves to dominate the world. It is at a time when the U.S. government's detestable foreign policy since World War II has surpassed the limits and even persuades some Washington politicians to admit their wrongdoing.

"The new stances of the U.S. president added another black page to the error-filled book of American foreign policies.

"The civilized and courageous Iranian nation has shown during history that it would not support any invasion of any alien and would not let foreign and military powers win dominance in their country. Today too, the Iranian nation, despite all its difficulties and differences in politics, will stand against any invasion of foreigners, including the United States of America. The nation will strengthen its iron barriers [against it] and will not allow [it] to destroy its independence and freedom.

"Being able to divide the dynamic and active Iranian nation is a mere dream for evil-seekers. The great Iranian nation, which has always been an advocate of peace, security and justice for all nations, especially its neighbors, will fire a bullet at foreign enemies, which will deal with it as if it were hundreds of thousands of bullets.

"We, members of the Parliament, unanimously stand by the freedom and independence of the Iran and hereby declare that the statement by the U.S. president, which represents the Zionist pressure behind it, is a threat to world peace and security. It is vital for all freedom- and right-seeking nations to stand against this hostile and unwise action. They should not let this falsehood that 'power, threats and wealth can dominate the world and that the world needs war more than peace' be victorious.

"The diplomacy of pursuing one's 'expansionist' policies under the pretext of 'war against terrorism, or against weapons of mass destruction' is no longer welcome in today's world. The world now knows that a truly powerful person is one who acts wisely, reasons correctly, respects people's rights, avoids war and follows the interests of all around him. The amassing of weapons, expressing rhetoric, threatening, closing one's eyes to the atrocities of the racist Zionist regime and imposing pressure on other independent nations are not true examples of power. "A nation that has moral and cultural assets, divine beliefs, ancient civilization, determination, and resistance; such a nation has power. And among these nations, Iranians stand out. Iran stands firm.

------- Karrubi Describes Bush's Anti-Iran Rhetoric "Impolite" ------

Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi also on Saturday denounced as "impolite" Bush's recent accusations.

"Bush's speech is not only an insult to the Iranian nation but is also an affront to the American nation with a president talking in such a tone to the world," Karrubi said at an open session of the Parliament.

Karrubi also fended off Bush's fresh warnings against Iran as well as North Korea and Iraq, saying, "the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be intimidated."

The Iranian parliamentarian drew a parallel between earlier Bush remarks -- "you are either with us or not with us" -- in Washington's self-proclaimed anti-terror war and those of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

"This statement reminds one of a Stalin statement, i.e., 'anybody who is not with us is against us.' it is an indication that the American president... could either be dreaming or unaware of world developments," Karrubi said.

"Today, there are talks of dialogue, participation and interaction among religions and remarks like these from the American president is strange," he added.

Bush renewed his third accusation in a week on Friday against Iran, Iraq and North Korea, describing the three as constituting an "axis of evil" with their programs to acquire or develop nuclear, biological or chemical weapons.

Bush also accused the Islamic Republic of trying to destabilize neighboring Afghanistan which is recovering from years of war and internal strife.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, besides following a policy of detente and working for stability in Afghanistan, is helping that country establish a framework for peace," Karrubi said.

The Iranian official also blasted Washington's branding of Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and Hizbollah, as "terrorist" organizations.

"It is an insult to the American nation to have a president saying "whoever is not with us is a terrorist" and branding freedom-seeking nations as "terrorists," Karrubi said.

"Is Hamas really a terrorist? Is the Islamic Jihad, which is fighting for the liberation of occupied lands, a terrorist?" he asked.

It is to be noted that Bush's recent provocative remarks against Iran, North Korea and Iraq have received an outcry among world political figures including those of U.S. allies in Europe and elsewhere.

Karrubi praised European leaders and intellectuals for denouncing Bush's arrogant remarks.

-------- Bush Speech More to Do With Winning Votes: British FM ------

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jack Straw suggested that Bush's statement was more to do with vote-winning rhetoric than a serious threat of military action against the so-called rogue states.

"I thought the State of the Union speech was best understood by the fact that there are mid-term congressional elections coming up in November," Straw told reporters at the British Embassy in Washington, on Friday.

The foreign secretary was talking after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. Britain has been America's closest ally since the September 11 terror strikes on New York's twin towers and the Pentagon, providing close logistical support for U.S. military action in Afghanistan.

"What is striking about President Bush's administration is that on each of the difficult decisions which he has taken so far he has been careful and proportionate and I have no reason to believe he will not continue in that vein," Straw told British journalists.

Straw refused to be drawn on whether Britain would back U.S. strikes against the "axis of evil."

---------- No "Arbitrary Enlargement" of Anti-Terror Fight: Chinese Minister ------

The Chinese vice minister for foreign affairs said Saturday the U.S.-led anti-terrorist fight should not be "arbitrarily" widened, in an apparent response to comments by Bush.

Wang Yi said "the scope of operations must not be arbitrarily enlarged," and the United Nations should be more heavily involved in what has until now been a U.S.-led campaign against terrorism.

The Chinese minister told participants from 43 Asian, European and American countries at an international security conference in southern Germany that "combating terrorism calls for fuller play of the UN and its Security Council."

Indian National Security Advisor Brajesh Mishra said in a separate speech that terrorism could only be "tackled effectively with a global and comprehensive approach."

"Compartmentalized national approaches cannot advance our collective purpose of crushing (terrorism), since terrorism has developed a seamless web of international linkages," Mishra said.

The Chinese government has been strongly critical of Bush's comments -- which have also drawn widespread international criticism -- saying all countries should treat each other as equals.

------ Malaysian NGO Rejects Bush's Accusations Against Iran -----

The Malaysia's prominent nongovernmental organization (NGO) on Saturday condemned Bush's accusations against Iran, IRNA reported.

"We appreciate the usefulness and political value of economic sanctions mounted by the world community, through the United Nations, against any nation guilty of blatant human rights abuses or violations of democratic norms.

"But the U.S. ideological and economic fight with Iran is rather different and problematic, politically and ideologically," Aliran said in a statement faxed to IRNA here.

For one, it said Iran seems to be one of the countries singled out by the U.S. mainly because of the its independent stance on many international issues that runs counter to U.S. geopolitical interests.

Second, if it's true that Iran poses a military threat to West Asia in particular and the world in general, then the UN General Assembly and other regional groupings must take the country to task.

"Similarly, the U.S., with its political and military clout, can be deemed a threat to world peace, and therefore also needs to be closely monitored by the world body," Aliran said, adding that the bullying tactics of the United States in the UN Security Council must also be curbed.

Third, if it's a universal principle that a UN member country that violates human rights and democratic norms must be slapped with economic sanctions, then Israel, the U.S. closest ally, must also face world condemnation and trade sanctions.

"Israel has, for many years, been mistreating the Palestinians and violating the sovereignty of its Arab neighbors," Aliran said .

Fourth, if a country is given the liberty to unilaterally impose its own domestic laws on other countries, the world will become a chaotic and dangerous place to live in.

"It will be a world where might is right."

Finally, Aliran said for as long as the United States cherishes its hegemonic tendencies and refuses to resolve its double standards, its constant call to uphold human rights and democracy around the world, particularly in developing countries, sounds rather hollow.