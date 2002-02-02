TEHRAN -- An exhibition of Iranian glassblower art in honor of master Naser Elahi is being held in the Sa'adabad Gallery.

The light of glass reflects the sky in the waves of water, and resembles the glory of the hands of the maker and his breath.

In the Stone Age, there was no technique for producing glass. Man only knew how to make use of natural glass as cutters or decorative beads.

Gradually, man learned the art and technology of melting materials and making pottery and glass.

To revive this precious and glorious art and make it flourish in Iran, Sa'adabad Gallery is holding an exhibition of Iranian glass with the participation of artists such as Farhad Fallah, Ali Jalali, Golfam Sahandi, and Hengamah Moa'meri.

The exhibition opens on January 3 in Sa'adabad Gallery.