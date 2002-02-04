As an American I am disgusted at the world's behavior. As a people, we Americans supported a large-scale military assault on Afghanistan. Revenge for September 11. At the time, I felt the anger and wanted revenge like the rest of the country. Now, I am not so sure it was right. My leader, Bush, talks of invading other countries and extending "the war on terror." As a proud American I feel this is a mistake. The people of the Middle East have been bathing in blood for decades and I admire their toughness. We have the most powerful weapons, but what gives us the right to say who is "civilized" enough to have weapons of mass destruction and who is not. The bottom line is nobody should. Not Saddam Hussein and not the U.S. I love my country but I do not see us as a superior people. After all, we are the ones that created nuclear warheads and we are the only country ever to use one in war. This last state of the union address from my leader scares me. We are not preventing another September 11. We are asking for another one. However, what Bin Laden did was a cowardly display of aggression. I do not in any way admire or support acts of terror. It seems to me that the human race, as a whole, will continue to kill themselves till we are all gone. Are we all so primitive? There is no race or religion better than another. But, nobody seems to see that. Jews, Muslims, Russians, Chinese, Americans, we all are guilty and God will judge us all in the end.

All men bleed Red!

The Green Elf Has Spoken

David J. Fox