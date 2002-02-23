Nage Waza Technique

Out of the most common techniques of martial art aikido, Naga Waza can be referred.

The power produced by this technique is transferred from the wrist to the sole. Its move starts from the joints of the hand and extends toward the wrist, elbow, shoulder, back muscles, waist, muscles and joints of pelvis, kneecap, ankle and finally sole.

Any bend of foot or the abovementioned joints spoils transfer of power. Meanwhile, the technique does not produce necessary power in case the joints of hand and not the axis of body tolerate the pressure.

Naga Waza should be performed speedily and powerfully and it depends on fast stiffening of muscles involved from the first to last stages of the movement.

Katame Waza Technique

Balance plays a key role in all techniques. Balance means the even distribution of weight so that somebody remains steady.

Although it is a general ability, balance can be promoted by practice. Balance is the outcome of hardening and expanding various muscles.

Katame Waza teaches the aikido learners how to keep their balance while performing different types of techniques.

Kicking in one direction and gradually in different directions while standing on one leg is among its balance exercises.