TEHRAN — As the remains of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, were laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday, a wave of profound grief and unwavering loyalty swept across the globe.

From the mountain valleys of Pakistan to the streets of Bahrain and the plains of Nigeria, mourners held symbolic funeral processions, demonstrating that the martyrdom of the Leader of the Ummah has resonated far beyond Iran’s borders.

In Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, the city of Skardu became a sea of black-clad mourners.

Thousands gathered as live footage of the historic Mashhad procession was broadcast, filling the air with slogans and elegies.

Participants renewed their covenant with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, a sentiment echoed in Karachi’s Jafar Tayyar district, where a symbolic coffin was carried through the streets.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen organized a major memorial in Karachi, where attendees also reaffirmed their commitment to the Leader’s chosen successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

In Bahrain, despite the suffocating security crackdown and repression under the brutal Al Khalifa regime, oppressed mourners held a symbolic funeral procession, defying bans and restrictions to honor the martyred Leader.

Reports indicate that ceremonies were held in various locations, with participants expressing their enduring loyalty to the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The African continent was not silent. In Nigeria, thousands of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) gathered in Zaria and surrounding areas on July 4 to hold a symbolic funeral.

Days later, in Bauchi State, Shia residents gathered at the Muhammad Bauchi Hussainiya to symbolically carry and escort the pure body of the martyred Leader.

These global expressions of grief culminated in the largest funeral in human history. The week-long rites began on July 3 with official tributes from dozens of countries.

Following massive processions in Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, millions flooded the streets of Mashhad.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on February 28 in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on his residence and office in Tehran, alongside several family members.

The interment at the Imam Reza (AS) Shrine capped a 131-day odyssey of grief that has drawn Iran and Resistance Front closer than ever before.