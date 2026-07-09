Millions flood Mashhad as Iran’s martyred Leader is laid to rest at Holy Imam Reza Shrine

TEHRAN - The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the northeastern city of Mashhad, marking the final, deeply emotional chapter of an unprecedented multination farewell.

Amid tears, prayers, and overwhelming grief, the body of the late Leader was buried within the holy precincts of the shrine of the eighth Shia Imam, fulfilling his final wishes and sealing his legacy as a transcendent figure of Islamic resistance and sovereignty.

The burial followed a historic procession through Mashhad, where millions of devotion-driven mourners flooded the streets, turning the city into a vast sea of red and black. Waving crimson flags that symbolize the enduring path of martyrdom and the sacred call to avenge the blood of the innocent, packed crowds marched along Imam Reza (AS) Street. The immense gathering caused severe delays, forcing the organizing committee to reschedule the final procession from morning to afternoon, as the vehicle carrying the coffin of the Leader and his family members could only advance inches at a time through the tightly packed rows of faithful citizens demanding justice.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on February 28 alongside several members of his family during the first day of the nearly forty-day war of aggression waged by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran. Rather than weakening the nation, his martyrdom triggered a massive, week-long outpouring of national unity and revolutionary defiance that spanned multiple historic cities and international borders.

The majestic multi-day funeral rites originally commenced on Friday at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, where the Leader’s body lay in state as high-ranking foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and global religious figures arrived to pay their respects, completely shattering Western attempts to isolate Iran diplomatically. On Monday, millions of Iranians choked the avenues of the capital for the funeral procession, before the ceremonies moved on Tuesday to the holy city of Qom. In Qom, the spiritual heart of the Shia scholarly world, Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli led prayers before millions of mourners at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque.

Demonstrating the transnational reach of his legacy, the funeral then moved to neighboring Iraq, where historic, million-strong farewell ceremonies brought the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to a complete standstill. Millions of Iraqi believers accompanied the flag-draped coffins to the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, and subsequently to the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, reinforcing the unbreakable brotherhood of the Axis of Resistance.

Following these magnificent displays of regional solidarity, the martyrs were flown back to Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport for the final rites. The visual landscape of the Imam Reza (AS) Shrine, particularly the Azadi and Enghelab courtyards, was adorned with giant portraits of the late Leader. With his final burial, the Iranian nation transformed its profound grief into a renewed, collective pledge to remain steadfastly committed to the path of independence, dignity, and resistance that Ayatollah Khamenei championed throughout his decades of revolutionary leadership.