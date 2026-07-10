‘They will face retribution’: Top commander warns martyred Leader's assassins

TEHRAN - A top Iranian military commander has warned that those responsible for the martyrdom of Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, will face retribution.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning after the funeral of the late Leader in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday. He said the massive funeral processions would go down in history as an enduring symbol of “grandeur, insight, faith, jihad, and resistance.”

"This sacred mourning and righteous anger will endure in the pursuit of retribution against the assassins of the martyred Leader, the leader of Muslims and freedom-seekers around the world, as well as the oppressed martyrs of the second and third imposed wars, and they will ultimately be brought to justice," General Abdollahi stated.

He added, “The unprecedented presence of the Islamic Ummah was far more than a farewell ceremony; it was a resounding cry for justice and a decisive rejection of the schemes of the world's hegemonic powers, clearly distinguishing truth from falsehood.”

General Abdollahi said “the brave sons of the nation in the Armed Forces” would sooner or later exact vengeance on those responsible for these terrorist crimes.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in a coordinated US-Israeli attack on February 28, at the outset of the war of aggression against Iran.

The commander's warning comes amid growing domestic calls across Iran to avenge the death of the late Leader.

Throughout the historic and epic funeral ceremonies, millions of grief-stricken yet resilient mourners flooded the streets, their thunderous voices shaking the ground with powerful anti-US and anti-Zionist slogans that unequivocally condemned the cowardly assassination as a heinous act of state-sponsored international terrorism. Amid an ocean of black banners and defiant portraits of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the faithful masses sent a clear message to the world’s arrogant powers. They demand the ultimate punishment for US President Donald Trump, who directly ordered the strikes against Iran, which also led to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.

