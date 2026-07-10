Kayhan, in an analysis on distrust toward the United States and the proper response to its repeated violations, wrote: The history of Iran–US relations has proven that America cannot be trusted. Today, the battlefield for a final response is fully prepared, but before that, the diplomatic apparatus must immediately announce the end of this ineffective memorandum.

In the operational phase, the country’s actions must be based on several key pillars. The first step is the complete halt of oil exports from the region by stopping the flow of energy out of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz—so thoroughly that reconstruction of these routes would not be possible for a long time, imposing severe economic pressure on the West. Alongside this, the closure of the Bab al‑Mandab corridor should be adopted as the next strategy to eliminate secure trade and cut the logistical lifeline of warmongers. Furthermore, pursuing a strategy of cost‑imposition and targeted asymmetric strikes—inflicting heavy casualties on American forces—would make Washington’s cost‑benefit equation negative and minimize its psychological security, because America only understands the language of force.************Sobh-e-No:

Rewriting the region’s geopolitical map

Sobh-e-No examined the massive funeral procession for the Leader of the Revolution in Iraq. According to the newspaper, what occurred in Iraq during the funeral reshaped the balance of power in the Middle East in two ways: First, the Resistance proved its social capital not through slogans but through an unprecedented, physical, million‑strong presence. Second, this solidarity sent a clear message to regional and global actors: any attempt at security restructuring or political agreement in the region that ignores this demographic consensus will face a crisis of legitimacy. From now on, the Axis of Resistance, backed by a force beyond military structures, has entered a new phase—one in which collective will rewrite the region’s geopolitical map, and any strategic calculation must confront this new reality. This martyrdom marks the beginning of a historic transformation, not the end of a path.

Hamshahri: The re‑emergence of war in the Strait of Hormuz

Hamshahri evaluated the reasons behind the renewed conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Under the Iran–US memorandum, passage through the Strait of Hormuz must follow Iranian procedures—using routes approved by Iran, with Iran’s permission, and after paying service fees. However, since last week, the United States has created a route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, known as the “Omani Corridor,” and encouraged tankers to pass without following Iranian procedures, violating the memorandum. For Iran, this is both a breach of the agreement and a loss of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The insecurity of the American‑backed Omani section is therefore highly significant. Based on the information provided, making the southern part of the Strait insecure—due to the US violation—is necessary to compel adherence to Iranian procedures in the future.

Arman-e-Emrooz: The hidden motives behind Trump’s recent positions

Arman-e-Emrooz analyzed Donald Trump’s recent statements about Iran. The paper wrote: The criminal president of the United States, more than three months after the brutal attack on Iranian soil, speaks as if he carried out a sacred war in Iran and now seeks in negotiations what he failed to achieve on the battlefield. If Trump had achieved all his goals and destroyed Iran’s military forces, why did he complain at the NATO summit in Turkey: “Why didn’t you help us in the war with Iran?” This complaint is a clear admission of failure to achieve the objectives of the war. Iranian diplomats will certainly preserve the achievements that the nation and armed forces gained on the battlefield. America’s acceptance of Iran’s conditions shows that the resistance of the Iranian people and armed forces has paid off, and Iran has achieved its goals.

