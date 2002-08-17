U.S. Still Trying to Define Enemy, Says American Actress

LONDON -- American actress Susan Sarandon has declared her opposition to the U.S. launching a war against Iraq, saying that it is not an answer to terrorist attacks.

"I don't think a military expansion of violence is the solution," the Oscar-winning star of the film *** "Dead Man Walking"*** said at the International Edinburgh Festival, IRNA reported.

"First we have to ask the right questions and then you come up with a solution. I don't think we've yet formed the right questions.

I still think they're trying to define who the enemy is," she was quoted saying by the ***Independent*** newspaper.

Sarandon is appearing in a play at the festival with her actor husband Tim Robbins about a firefighter caught in the events of September 11. The couple are known for their support of humanitarian views and left-wing causes. She said that before the attacks most Americans believed that they were protected from "inexplicable terrorist violence" experienced by many other countries. Afterwards, she said she told her children: "We have joined the rest of the world now.