Shamkhani Condoles With Russian Counterpart

TEHRAN -- The Head of the Defense Ministry and Rear Admiral Ali Shamhkani here on Wednesday expressed his condolences to his Russian Counterpart Sergei Ivanov over the death of a group of Russian army in in a copter crash incident which took place in Chechnia region on Teusday and left more than 156 death and injured.

Rear Admiral Shamkhani voiced his sympathy to the Russian government and nation as well as Russian arm forces, and conveyed the Iranian defense forces' condolences to the remains of that tragic incident.

In the end he expressed his hope to further expanding Tehran-Moscow ties under the light of political will and official's double effort to promote the two sides cooperation.

At least five people were killed and and dozens injured when a Russian Military helicopter of giant mi-26 type crashed in the Chechen capital, Grozny on Monday.