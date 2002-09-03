Iran Humbles Lebanon

TEHRAN -- The depleted soccer side of Iran netted twice Tuesday to give Lebanon a two-nil defeat in the West Asian match.

Playing on the pitch of Damascus Al-Abbassiyin Stadium, Iran mostly comprising under-23 players hit once in each half booking a berth in the semifinals.

The first goal came in the 23rd minute as Alireza Nikbakht-Vahedi playing on the left flank found the net.

Two minutes into the injury time of second half, striker Ali Karimi made it 2-0 helping his side to cruise into the semis.