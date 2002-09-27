Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for Peaceful Purposes: Russian Minister

Russian Minister of Atomic Energy, Alexander Romiantsov, denied the U.S. accusations against Iran with regard its nuclear cooperation with Russia and reiterated the peaceful nature of Bushehr Power Plant.

He noted that 80% of the international nuclear fuel is produced in the U.S. adding Washington controls the related transactions in accordance to an international agreement.

He went on to say that U.S. has objected to Russia's cooperation with Iran in construction of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Meanwhile we have proved, several times, that establishment of the said power plant does not lead to the production of weapons of mass destruction, he said.

Iran has also announced its readiness to provide the necessary assurances for the International Atomic Energy Organization.

On the other hand, he pinpointed that 60 expert groups of the above-mentioned organization have traveled to Iran and have not detected any violations.