Human Rights in Iran and U.S. Crocodile Tears

The Majlis speaker yesterday gave a speech about the Hashem Aghajari sentence and said the issue will soon be resolved, showing that high-ranking Iranian officials do not find the sentence commensurate with the offense. So, taking into account his and his family's distinguished background in defending Islamic Revolution, high-ranking officials are doing their best to find a legal solution for his problem.

The independence of the Judiciary is the pride of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but it is does not mean that a judge can do almost anything he wants.

Article 171 of the Iranian Constitution states that judges are fallible and that the state has to compensate for their errors. Furthermore, the sentence passed by the judge in Hamedan is only a preliminary sentence and not the final say on the case. The higher court will definitely reduce the sentence.

There is a solution to such problems in the Islamic Republic of Iran, just as such problems were solved in the past. In his speech Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi warned Iranian and international figures not to try to take advantage of the issue of Aghajari's sentence. The warning was especially directed at the U.S., which has turned a blind eye to the atrocities and genocide committed by the Zionists in occupied Palestine and even put all its diplomatic and military power at the disposal of the regional and global plans of the Zionist regime. Therefore, the U.S. has no right to poke its nose in Iran's internal affairs.

For its own good, instead of shedding crocodile tears about human rights in Iran, the U.S. should worry about the oppressed Palestinians' rights and end its policy of deception.

Taking its past actions into account, couldn't one claim that the U.S. government is the worst violator of human rights? The U.S. government only brings up the issue of human rights to further its interests and the interests of the Zionist regime.

In conclusion, it should be said that in the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the offender is not punished or penalized for his/her deeds but is only educated and corrected so the crime is not repeated, and also to teach a lesson to everyone.

If the U.S., on the one hand awards a medal to the person who shot down an Iranian passenger airliner over the Persian Gulf and carries out international assassinations (the latest incident in Yemen), then the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand, believes that anyone who takes an innocent life, disturbs the security of society, or makes plans for genocide deserves capital punishment.