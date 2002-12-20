Children Play Leading Role in Establishing Global Peace: Fatemeh Doaei

TEHRAN -- The chairperson of the Association of Kindergarten Directors, Fatemeh Doaei, said, "Usually, 70 percent of a person's personality is formed before the age of seven and in this regard non-governmental organizations must play an active role in training children and planning to prepare children for society. "Children are the world's future makers and play a leading role in establishing global peace."

She referred to the UN protocol about creating a suitable world for children and said that Iranian society enjoys a higher level of integrity than most advanced nations of the world. She added, "Iranians have sharp and creative minds, so if they want, they can create a suitable environment for children."