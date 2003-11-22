Fortune Makes Two as United Sink Blackburn

MANCHESTER, England (AFP) -- Ruud van Nistelrooy picked up where he left off for Holland in midweek with his 12th goal of the season as Manchester United were made to sweat for a 2-1 win over Blackburn at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United had appeared to be on track for a comfortable victory when Brazilian midfielder Kleberson added to van Nistelrooy's 24th-minute strike with the first goal of his United career, seven minutes before the break.

But Blackburn got back into the match when Paul Gallagher's pass allowed Australian midfielder Brett Emerton to spring the United offside trap just after the hour mark and the Old Trafford crowd had to endure a nervous finale before seeing the three points secured.

Quinton Fortune, starting in midfield rather than at left-back, was United's most influential player in the first half, making both goals.

The first came after a delicate chip over Blackburn's back four that left van Nistelrooy with only Brad Friedel to beat.

The Dutchman was able to pull the ball down before lashing it past the Blackburn goalkeeper and in off the post from eight yards.

It was the Dutchman's fourth goal in the space of four days after his hat-trick in Holland's 6-0 demolition of Scotland in their Euro 2004 play-off second leg on Wednesday.

Blackburn briefly rallied and Tim Howard had to make a good save to keep out a Matt Jansen header before United doubled their lead with a slick move in the 38th minute.

Van Nistelrooy chased down Roy Keane's pass through the inside right channel before cutting the ball back for Fortune, who might have shot but opted instead to square the ball into the path of Kleberson, who finished with a precise side-footed shot.

Only the alertness of Friedel prevented Keane from making it three shortly before the interval, the American keeper getting down smartly to keep out a fierce drive from the Manchester United skipper.

It was a totally different story after the interval however as Blackburn took the game to United.

Dwight Yorke had a goal ruled off for offside before Emerton's superbly timed run allowed him to get clear of the United back four and score with a chipped finish that van Nistelrooy would have been proud of.

That set the scene for a final onslaught but despite large amounts of territorial domination, Blackburn never seriously threatened Howard's goal in the closing stages.